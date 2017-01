Kolarek signed a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 28-year-old pitched well between Double-A and Triple-A last season, posting a 3.13 ERA with 63 strikeouts across 60.1 innings. His numbers have improved steadily over the past few years as he has climbed through the minors, and he will look to finally make it to the next level with the Braves.