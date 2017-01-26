Braves' Adam Walker: Claimed by Braves
Walker was claimed by Atlanta on Thursday, MASN's Roch Kubakto reports.
Atlanta becomes Walker's fourth organization of the offseason. The 25-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday to make room for Mark Trumbo on the 40-man roster. Walker has issues with the strikeout, as he went down on strikes 38 percent of the time with Triple-A Rochester in 2016, negating some of his exciting raw power. He hit 27 home runs and slashed .243/.305/.479 in 531 plate appearances over 132 games in 2016. He did hit better against lefties, slashing .264/.333/.552 against southpaws last season. If he finds his way onto the major league roster, he likely wouldn't find consistent playing time due to his issues with the strikeout.
