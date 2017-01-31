Walker was outrighted off the Braves' 40-man roster Tuesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It's been a busy offseason for Walker -- he's bounced from Minnesota to Milwaukee to Baltimore to Atlanta. The Braves claimed Walker off waivers less than a week ago but ultimately decided that 40-man spot would be better utilized on another player. There's no doubting Walker's tremendous raw power, but that power comes with a ton of swing and miss (397 strikeouts over the past two seasons) and there doesn't seem to be a lot of optimism that he will correct the holes in his swing.