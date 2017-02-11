Garcia will head into spring training as the Braves' starting third baseman.

Rio Ruiz might be the future for Atlanta at the position, but he hasn't yet shown that he's an upgrade on Garcia, who's hit .274/.307/.430 with 24 home runs in 192 big league games over the last two seasons. The 31-year-old could also see an uptick in RBI opportunities in a likely batting order that would have him hitting sixth behind Freddie Freeman, Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis, but in most fantasy formats Garcia is a low-ceiling, late-round option at best.