Braves' Adonis Garcia: Pops second homer Friday
Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Phillies.
The homer, Garcia's second of the season, came off Phillies closer-for-the-day Hector Neris to lead off the ninth inning and cut the Braves' deficit to 4-3, but the rest of the lineup couldn't complete the comeback. The 31-year-old third baseman has had a slow start to the season, slashing .197/.234/.311 through 16 games, but he's picked things up in the last week, hitting .269 (7-for-26) with both his home runs.
