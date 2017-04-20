Garcia will bat second in Thursday's game against the Nationals.

With regular two-hitter Dansby Swanson getting the night off, Garcia will assume his role as one of the table setters for the Atlanta offense. This is likely just a one-night ordeal, but it could lead to more run-scoring opportunities for the 31-year-old.

