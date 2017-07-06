Braves' Akeel Morris: Recalled Thursday
Morris was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Morris has been pitching well at the Triple-A level recently, allowing just two earned runs in his past 10 innings of work out of the bullpen. During that span he holds a 17:4 K:BB, which has been indicative of his overall numbers for Gwinnett throughout the 2017 season. The 24-year-old will make his first trip up to the majors for Atlanta, and has appeared in only one big-league game in his career, allowing five earned runs in less than an inning while with the Mets in 2015. Morris will serve as depth out of the pen for Atlanta while he is with the club.
