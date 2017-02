Morris will compete for a spot in the Braves' bullpen this spring.

His major league resume is extremely thin, consisting of just two outs, three walks and five earned runs for the Mets in 2015, but Morris struck out 50 batters in 35.2 Triple-A innings last season. If he can improve his control just a little, he could fill a middle-inning role for the Braves in 2017.