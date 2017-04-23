Jackson is hitting .338/.358/.677 with six home runs for High-A Florida.

Jackson has moved back behind the plate as he's played seven games at catcher and nine at DH. The former first-round pick has been a disappointment in his minor league career so far with just a career .753 OPS. However, it looks like a switch of organizations and positions my revitalize his career.

