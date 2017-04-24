Braves' Anthony Recker: Little playing time in 2017
Recker is 1-for-7 and has started one game in 2017.
As the Braves' third catcher, Recker's lack of playing time isn't too shocking. The 33-year-old slashed .278/.394/.433 in 112 plate appearances for Atlanta last season, but has taken a back seat to Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki this season. While Flowers battled a hamstring ailment earlier this season, Recker saw a minor uptick in at-bats. Now that Flowers is healthy again, it's likely Recker will not see much action in the immediate future.
More News
-
Braves' Anthony Recker: Recalled from minors•
-
Braves' Anthony Recker: Moves to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Anthony Recker: Agrees to deal to avoid arbitration•
-
Braves' Anthony Recker: Sparks comeback with homer•
-
Braves' Anthony Recker: Contributes pair of RBI singles in return to lineup•
-
Braves' Anthony Recker: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...