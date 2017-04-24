Recker is 1-for-7 and has started one game in 2017.

As the Braves' third catcher, Recker's lack of playing time isn't too shocking. The 33-year-old slashed .278/.394/.433 in 112 plate appearances for Atlanta last season, but has taken a back seat to Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki this season. While Flowers battled a hamstring ailment earlier this season, Recker saw a minor uptick in at-bats. Now that Flowers is healthy again, it's likely Recker will not see much action in the immediate future.

