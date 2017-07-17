Braves' Armando Rivero: Moved to 60-day DL
Rivero (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Rivero originally experienced soreness while throwing in a Venezuelan Winter League, and although no further updates on his condition have come forth, it doesn't seem like he's close to returning. The Rule 5 pick will be booted from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Sean Rodriguez on the active roster. This designation doesn't change his return date at all, but it doesn't seem like he'll be seeing game action any time soon.
More News
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Likely to begin season on DL•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Not yet cleared to throw•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Cleared to continue throwing•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: To be evaluated Saturday•
-
Braves' Armando Rivero: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...