Rivero (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Rivero originally experienced soreness while throwing in a Venezuelan Winter League, and although no further updates on his condition have come forth, it doesn't seem like he's close to returning. The Rule 5 pick will be booted from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Sean Rodriguez on the active roster. This designation doesn't change his return date at all, but it doesn't seem like he'll be seeing game action any time soon.