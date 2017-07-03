Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts second save of 2017
Vizcaino pitched a scoreless 12th inning to record his second save of the season during Sunday's win over Oakland.
Vizcaino is having an impressive season (2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10.1 K/9) and owns a closer's pitch arsenal. However, he's inexperienced in the role and also blew a save opportunity Saturday. Rebounding Sunday is encouraging, though. With Jim Johnson a ripe candidate to be traded, Vizcaino could be collecting saves down the stretch for Atlanta, so he's definitely a reliever to keep tabs on, if not own already.
