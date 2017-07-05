Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Heads to DL with finger strain
Vizcaino was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right index finger strain.
It's unclear when VIzcaino injured himself -- as the 26-year-old was able to lock down a save in his last appearance for the Braves -- but the ailment is apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. Matt Wisler was recalled from Triple-A to take his place in the bullpen for the time being, while the move is retroactive to July 3, making him eligible to return shortly after the All-Star break if he's ready. With a 2.38 ERA and 39 strikeouts across 34 innings this season, a healthy Vizcaino would likely be the leading candidate to earn saves later in the season if Jim Johnson gets traded.
More News
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Converts second save of 2017•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up first save Friday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Last season in rear view mirror for Braves setup man•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Notches eighth hold Monday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up fourth hold Thursday•
-
Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Implodes in eighth inning Sunday•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...