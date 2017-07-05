Vizcaino was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right index finger strain.

It's unclear when VIzcaino injured himself -- as the 26-year-old was able to lock down a save in his last appearance for the Braves -- but the ailment is apparently serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. Matt Wisler was recalled from Triple-A to take his place in the bullpen for the time being, while the move is retroactive to July 3, making him eligible to return shortly after the All-Star break if he's ready. With a 2.38 ERA and 39 strikeouts across 34 innings this season, a healthy Vizcaino would likely be the leading candidate to earn saves later in the season if Jim Johnson gets traded.