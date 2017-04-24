Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Implodes in eighth inning Sunday
Vizcaino allowed a double and back-to-back home runs without recording an out during the eighth inning of Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
The poor outing saddled Vizcaino with his first loss of the season and upped his ERA to 5.00. He features an impressive pitch arsenal and has struck out 61 batters over just 47.2 innings dating back to last season. However, his 4.53 ERA and 1.57 WHIP during that stretch limit the value his punchouts add.
