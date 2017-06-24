Vizcaino gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season in Friday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.

A leadoff double by Eric Thames made things interesting, but Vizcaino kept his cool and got out of the jam. The 26-year-old only got the call in the ninth because Jim Johnson had pitched in three of the last four games and was unavailable, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Braves gradually begin to work Vizcaino into the closer mix in anticipation of a deadline deal involving Johnson.