Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Picks up first save Friday
Vizcaino gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record his first save of the season in Friday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.
A leadoff double by Eric Thames made things interesting, but Vizcaino kept his cool and got out of the jam. The 26-year-old only got the call in the ninth because Jim Johnson had pitched in three of the last four games and was unavailable, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Braves gradually begin to work Vizcaino into the closer mix in anticipation of a deadline deal involving Johnson.
