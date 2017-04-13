Vizcaino struck out two in a perfect eighth inning Tuesday to get credit for the win in a 5-4 victory over the Marlins.

Remarkably, the strikeouts were his first of the year in four appearances, but otherwise Vizcaino has looked sharp so far in 2017 and has yet to allow a run. Should the Braves' closer spot open up at some point, the 26-year-old would likely get yet another chance at ninth-inning duty after recording 19 saves over the last two seasons.