Vizcaino (finger) is expected to return from the disabled list Wednesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.

Vizcaino got through an inning of work with Triple-A Gwinnett without issue, so he'll plan to resume his high-leverage role in the Braves' bullpen after a day of rest. Prior to getting injured, the 26-year-old logged 15 holds and a 2.38 ERA in 34 innings for Atlanta.