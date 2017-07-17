Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Potentially ready to rejoin team Wednesday
Vizcaino (finger) could return from the disabled list as early as Wednesday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Prior reports suggested that he would not be available until the series with the Dodgers later in the week, so this is pleasant news. Vizcaino is scheduled to pitch an inning with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday night, which very well could determine which day the reliever is able to rejoin Atlanta's relief corps.
