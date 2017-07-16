Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Set for rehab appearance Monday
Vizcaino (finger) will make a rehab appearance Monday, followed by a possible return to Atlanta by the end of next week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Vizcaino tossed a bullpen session Sunday, which marked the second one in the past three days, and appears to be on the verge of activation. The reliever will likely be able to rejoin the team prior to the series against the Dodgers, barring any setbacks during his rehab appearance.
