Braves' Arodys Vizcaino: Unlikely to return before Tuesday
Vizcaino (finger) is not expected to return from the disabled list until Tuesday at the earliest, David O'Brien of the AJC reports.
The hard-throwing righty is scheduled to toss his second bullpen of the weekend Sunday, which O'Brien reasons will take him out of the mix for a return Monday. Still, if Vizcaino's bullpen goes well Sunday, a return from the disabled list at some point during the week is certainly in the realm of possibility. Once he returns, Vizcaino stands to reclaim his role as Atlanta's setup man.
