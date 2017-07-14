Vizcaino (finger) is set to toss a bullpen session Friday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Vizcaino is nearing his return to the Braves, and will be eligible to come off the DL on Saturday, although he may need a couple more days depending on the results of his bullpen and how his finger responds to throwing. The reliever has been one of the best pieces of Atlanta's roster this season, posting a 2.38 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP in 34 innings of work.