Braves' Bartolo Colon: Activated prior to start
Colon (oblique) was activated Wednesday prior to his start against the Padres.
Colon has been out since June 6 with a left oblique strain. The veteran was initially supposed to pitch last Wednesday, but was scratched from his start due to back stiffness. Colon will make his return to the rotation likely needing to piece together a couple quality start in the next few games in order to remain a part of Atlanta's rotation. The 44-year-old has struggled mightily this season, giving up seven runs or more in his last three starts.
