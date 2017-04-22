Braves' Bartolo Colon: Allows 11 hits in a losing effort
Colon (1-2) allowed four runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.
Colon kept the Braves in the game despite struggling to keep the Phillies hitters off the base paths, as he failed to post a quality start for the second time in three outings. However, he's already had a pair of strong outings this season, and he's a player who can be used in favorable matchups in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Mets.
More News
-
Braves' Bartolo Colon: Dazzles in first win of season•
-
Braves' Bartolo Colon: Gets roughed up Tuesday versus Marlins•
-
Braves' Bartolo Colon: Opens strong against old mates•
-
Braves' Bartolo Colon: Struggles again Saturday•
-
Braves' Bartolo Colon: Hit hard Monday•
-
Braves' Bartolo Colon: Works three innings Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...