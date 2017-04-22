Colon (1-2) allowed four runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings to take the loss Friday against the Phillies.

Colon kept the Braves in the game despite struggling to keep the Phillies hitters off the base paths, as he failed to post a quality start for the second time in three outings. However, he's already had a pair of strong outings this season, and he's a player who can be used in favorable matchups in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Mets.