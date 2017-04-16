Colon (1-1) allowed one run on one hit while walking one and striking out six over seven innings in Sunday's 9-2 victory over San Diego.

The only run and hit he allowed came on a solo shot by Ryan Schimpf in the second inning. Colon threw 60 of his 85 pitches for strikes and lowered his season ERA to 4.24 with the solid effort. The 43-year-old now has two effective starts with a clunker mixed in against the Marlins. It's amazing how he continues to defy Father Time and pitch effectively in the bigs despite a high-80s mph fastball. His lack of strikeouts makes him mostly an NL-only option, but he can be effective as a streamer in matchups similar to the one he had against the Padres.