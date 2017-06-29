Braves' Bartolo Colon: Designated for assignment
Colon was designated for assignment by the Braves on Thursday.
The writing for this move was on the wall, as manager Brian Snitker refused to commit to Colon sticking around following another poor start in Colon's return from the DL on Wednesday. Colon posted an ERA north of 8.00 in 13 starts with the Braves this season. This could be the end of the line for the 44-year-old, although the Mets, with whom Colon spent the 2014-16 seasons, may be interested in his services especially after Robert Gsellman went down with a hamstring strain earlier in the week.
