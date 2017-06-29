Colon (2-8) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out just two batters through four innings during Wednesday's loss to San Diego.

Colon has allowed four runs or more in seven of his past 10 starts and sports an 8.14 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 6.0 K/9 for the year. The veteran is a desperation fantasy option at this stage of the game, and his 5.14 FIP shouldn't instill any confidence that he can turn things around. A daunting matchup against Houston at SunTrust Park is up next for Colon, too.