Braves' Bartolo Colon: Next start potentially up in air
Colon, who was responsible for six earned runs Wednesday, didn't get a vote of confidence from manager Brian Snitker after the rough outing, and Mark Bowman of MLB.com doesn't expect him to make his next start.
Colon now holds a hefty 8.14 ERA on the season, and his peripherals certainly don't imply much improvement on the horizon. His last four starts have been particularly dreadful, as the 44-year-old owns a 13.80 ERA, 2.73 WHIP and even 9:9 K:BB ratio over that stretch. Although the Braves haven't made any announcements official just yet, they do currently have a rotation of six starters, so Colon's prospective removal would do little more than give the remaining options some extra work. It's a situation to keep an eye on in advance of his next scheduled start, which tentatively would land early in next week's series against the Astros -- one of the best offenses in baseball.
