Braves' Bartolo Colon: To return from disabled list Wednesday
Colon (oblique) will be activated from the disabled list and start Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Colon has been on the disabled list since June 6 with a left oblique strain but will rejoin the Braves' rotation Wednesday. The 44-year-old held an ugly 7.78 ERA over his first 12 starts (59 innings) this season.
