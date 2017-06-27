Colon (oblique) will be activated from the disabled list and start Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Colon has been on the disabled list since June 6 with a left oblique strain but will rejoin the Braves' rotation Wednesday. The 44-year-old held an ugly 7.78 ERA over his first 12 starts (59 innings) this season.

