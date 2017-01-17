Boyer agreed to a minor league contract with the Braves on Tuesday that includes an invite to spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old Boyer is coming off a season in which he allowed 80 hits with a mere 26 strikeouts in 66 innings for Milwaukee, but Bowman suggests Boyer stands "a good chance" at an Opening Day roster spot. If Boyer is indeed in the Braves' bullpen at the start of the season, he will likely pitch primarily in mop-up duty.