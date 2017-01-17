Braves' Blaine Boyer: Joins Braves on minor league deal
Boyer agreed to a minor league contract with the Braves on Tuesday that includes an invite to spring training, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The 35-year-old Boyer is coming off a season in which he allowed 80 hits with a mere 26 strikeouts in 66 innings for Milwaukee, but Bowman suggests Boyer stands "a good chance" at an Opening Day roster spot. If Boyer is indeed in the Braves' bullpen at the start of the season, he will likely pitch primarily in mop-up duty.
More News
-
Brewers' Blaine Boyer: ERA rising this month•
-
Brewers' Blaine Boyer: Picks up first save Sunday•
-
Brewers' Blaine Boyer: Holding his own in middle relief•
-
Brewers' Blaine Boyer: Wins roster spot•
-
Brewers' Blaine Boyer: Sings minor-league deal with Brewers•
-
Twins activate RP Blaine Boyer; J.R. Graham goes on DL•