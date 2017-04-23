Braves' Brandon Phillips: Batting second Sunday
Phillips is playing second base and batting second in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phililes.
Phillips, who typically hits fifth or sixth in the lineup, has been swinging a hot bat recently, so manager Brian Snitker has elected to move the 35-year-old up in the lineup. Phillips is 20-for-55 in his last 14 contests, knocking two home runs, delivering nine RBI and swiping four bags in the process. We'll have to wait to see if this is only a temporary change or if this lineup update sticks.
