Phillips is playing second base and batting second in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phililes.

Phillips, who typically hits fifth or sixth in the lineup, has been swinging a hot bat recently, so manager Brian Snitker has elected to move the 35-year-old up in the lineup. Phillips is 20-for-55 in his last 14 contests, knocking two home runs, delivering nine RBI and swiping four bags in the process. We'll have to wait to see if this is only a temporary change or if this lineup update sticks.