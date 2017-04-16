Phillips went 3-for-4 with three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Padres.

The veteran second baseman hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at 35 years of age. He's now hitting .333 on the young season with a home run, six RBI and four stolen bases in 11 games. It's a nice start in his first season in Atlanta, but be mindful that the aging Phillips isn't a lock to hit double-digit home runs or steal 20 bags again, even though things are going well now.