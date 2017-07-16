Braves' Brandon Phillips: Collects three hits Saturday

Phillips went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Phillips blasted his eighth homer of the season to tie the game at one in the third inning of the contest the Braves would eventually go on to win. Despite the solid game, the 36-year-old's best fantasy asset is his .284 batting average, as his power and speed have diminished greatly from earlier in his career.