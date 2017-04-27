Braves' Brandon Phillips: Diagnosed with groin strain
Phillips was lifted early from Wednesday's game against the Mets with a right groin strain.
Given the diagnosis, it appears Phillips sustained the injury while fielding a ground ball off the bat of Michael Conforto. It's unclear how long the 35-year-old will be sidelined, but the Braves are considering him day-to-day for now. More should be known about his status in the coming days, but Jace Peterson should see reps at second base if Phillips is forced to miss any time.
More News
