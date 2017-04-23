Braves' Brandon Phillips: Drives in two runs against Phillies
Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two RBI during Saturday's loss to Philadelphia.
Not only did the homer tie the game in the top of the ninth inning and send it to extra frames, it continued Phillips' rock-solid start to the campaign. He's sporting a .333/.371/.500 slash line with 10 runs, two home runs, nine RBI and four stolen bases, and Phillips is also in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak. The 35-year-old veteran recorded at least one hit in 15 of 17 games this year and is well on his way to posting a throwback fantasy season.
