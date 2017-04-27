Braves' Brandon Phillips: Exits game prematurely
Phillips left Wednesday's game against the Mets with an undisclosed injury, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Phillips apparently fouled a ball off his ankle in the first inning, though he stayed in the game and eventually reached base with a single. He then came up hobbling after fielding a Michael Conforto grounder, prompting the Braves to lift him from the game. His status will be updated when more information is available, but consider him day-to-day for the time being.
