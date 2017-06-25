Braves' Brandon Phillips: Homers again

Phillips went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Milwaukee.

Phillips also homered Thursday and Friday, and is now 5-for-12 with four extra-base hits and five RBI over his last three games. The veteran is turning in a respectable cross-category campaign with a .306/.349/.463 slash line, seven homers, 28 RBI, seven stolen bases and 39 runs. Being locked into the two-hole of the lineup projects to continue helping Phillips provide a serviceable fantasy floor.