Braves' Brandon Phillips: Keeps raking Sunday

Phillips went 3-for-3 with three doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

He's come out of the All-Star break like a house afire, going 7-for-12 with six extra-base hits (six doubles and a homer). Phillips now has a .780 OPS on the year, his best mark since 2011, but with Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) healthy again and Ozzie Albies biding his time at Triple-A, the veteran second baseman could find himself on the move again at the trade deadline.