Braves' Brandon Phillips: Pops sixth homer Friday
Phillips went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Brewers.
The groin tweak that took him out of Thursday's game early was no issue for the veteran second baseman. Phillips now has six homers on the season with three of them coming in June, a month in which he also sports a .319 (29-for-91) batting average with 10 RBI and 16 runs in 21 games.
