Braves' Brandon Phillips: Receives Sunday off

Phillips is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

The veteran has started 15 straight contests, so the Braves opted to give him the first-half finale off in order to rest up in advance of the second half. Johan Camargo will log a start at the keystone to replace him.

