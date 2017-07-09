Braves' Brandon Phillips: Receives Sunday off
Phillips is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
The veteran has started 15 straight contests, so the Braves opted to give him the first-half finale off in order to rest up in advance of the second half. Johan Camargo will log a start at the keystone to replace him.
