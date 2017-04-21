Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

The 35-year-old was the only Brave to make consistently solid contact against Stephen Strasburg all night. Phillips, who went to high school in Stone Mountain, Georgia, has enjoyed his homecoming with Atlanta so far, slashing .328/.371/.448 through 15 games.

