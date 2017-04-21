Braves' Brandon Phillips: Two hits Thursday
Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Nationals.
The 35-year-old was the only Brave to make consistently solid contact against Stephen Strasburg all night. Phillips, who went to high school in Stone Mountain, Georgia, has enjoyed his homecoming with Atlanta so far, slashing .328/.371/.448 through 15 games.
More News
-
Braves' Brandon Phillips: Carries Braves offense in Sunday's win•
-
Braves' Brandon Phillips: Steals pair of bases versus Marlins•
-
Braves' Brandon Phillips: Scores two runs Saturday•
-
Braves' Brandon Phillips: Collects two RBI on Friday•
-
Braves' Brandon Phillips: Hits first spring homer Friday•
-
Braves' Brandon Phillips: Two hits Wednesday•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...