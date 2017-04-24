Phillips went 2-for-4 with his fifth stolen base of the season in Sunday's loss to the Phillies.

It's not a surprise that the 35-year-old can still contribute on the basepaths -- he had 37 steals over the last two seasons with the Reds -- but Phillips looks like he wants to take a run at his career-high of 32 SBs, set a decade ago in his 30-30 campaign of 2007, before 2017 is in the books. If he continues to hit in the two-hole for the Braves, he should get plenty of opportunities to further pad that stolen base total.