The Reds agreed Sunday to trade Phillips to the Braves, ESPN.com's Buster Olney reports.

The deal isn't expected to be officially announced until Monday, but Phillips, 35, will head to Atlanta in exchange for two marginal prospects, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. The Reds have engaged with several teams in trade talks about Phillips the past couple of seasons in an attempt to clear second base for promising prospects Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera, but it took a potential move to his hometown team before the veteran agreed to waive the no-trade clause. The Reds are expected to cover most of what remains on the final season of Phillips' six-year, $72.5 million contract. With the Braves, Phillips could push Jace Peterson for starting duties at the keystone, but at the very least, he'll make for a serviceable backup with Sean Rodriguez potentially needing shoulder surgery following complications from a January car accident, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.