Braves' Brandon Phillips: Will sit out Thursday
Phillips is not expected to play Thursday according to manager Brian Snitker, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
Phillips apparently aggravated his groin while sliding into second base during Wednesday's contest, forcing him to exit after just one inning. The injury isn't thought to be overly serious, and he could be available to pinch hit Thursday, but he isn't expected to start until Friday at the earliest. Jace Peterson filled in for him Wednesday and should continue to do so until Phillips is able to return.
