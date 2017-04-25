Braves' Chase d'Arnaud: DFA'd by Braves
D'Arnaud was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.
This is a somewhat surprising move, as d'Arnaud had been playing fairly well in a reserve super-utility role. In just 11 games played and 10 plate appearances, the 30-year-old was also batting .375 and picked up five runs, but it ultimately wasn't enough to save his spot on the roster. Lane Adams will come up to replace him in Atlanta, which will likely keep d'Arnaud in an organizational depth role unless injuries strike the big-league club.
