D'Arnaud has gone 2-for-6 with one walk and two strikeouts during the early stages of the 2017 season.

D'Arnaud has started only one game this season for the Braves, and continues to normally enter games as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner. When he stays in the game, he has played in left field, usually replacing Jace Peterson. Emilio Bonifacio is Atlanta's fourth outfielder, ahead of d'Arnaud, and the 30-year-old utilityman could also see time in the infield, primarily at shortstop backing up Dansby Swanson.