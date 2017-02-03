D'Arnaud will head into spring training as a favorite to win a spot on the Braves' bench.

The 30-year-old played six positions for Atlanta last season, and while the Sean Rodriguez signing does add another utility infielder to the mix, d'Arnaud is out of options and seems likely to keep his spot on the 25-man roster on Opening Day. His stay may be short-lived, however, as top prospect Ozzie Albies is knocking on the door and could seize the starting second base job in the first half, making d'Arnaud expendable.