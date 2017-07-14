Play

The Braves activated Roe from the 60-day disabled list and outrighted him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

The right-hander owns a career 4.16 ERA in 93 relief appearances and allowed two runs in three appearances this year. Roe will now wait until he's needed at the big-level level.

