Roe was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.

It's unclear when the injury occurred, but it appears to be serious enough to warrant keeping him out for a little over a week. This situation should clear up as Roe works his way back to action, although in the meantime, Jason Hursh will fill his spot in Atlanta's bullpen.

