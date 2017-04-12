Braves' Chaz Roe: Heads to DL
Roe was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain, Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network reports.
It's unclear when the injury occurred, but it appears to be serious enough to warrant keeping him out for a little over a week. This situation should clear up as Roe works his way back to action, although in the meantime, Jason Hursh will fill his spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
More News
-
Braves' Chaz Roe: In prime position to land final bullpen spot•
-
Braves' Chaz Roe: Will compete for bullpen spot in spring•
-
Braves' Chaz Roe: Claimed by Atlanta•
-
Orioles' Chaz Roe: Designated for assignment Friday•
-
Orioles' Chaz Roe: Called up to major leagues•
-
Orioles' Chaz Roe: Clears waivers Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...