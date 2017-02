Roe will compete for a spot in the Braves' bullpen this spring.

He made a good impression on the coaching staff after joining the club from Baltimore late last season, striking out 26 in 20 innings with a 3.60 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, but Roe lacks the raw stuff to thrive in the late innings and has never been able to marshal his control, so even if he does crack the 25-man roster, the 30-year-old will likely be stuck in a low-leverage role.